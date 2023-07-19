Video: Bungling burglars batter Oakland restaurant during break-in attempt, leave empty-handed

Would-be burglars damaged the storefront of a restaurant in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood during an attempt at breaking in on Monday morning.

The attempted break-in happened at Thanh Ky Restaurant around 6 a.m.

Video shows the thieves using a crowbar to try and pry open the security door, but when that didn't work, they used more extreme measures, crashing their van into the security door and wall.

The attempt at smashing through the storefront left the business with major damage to its walls and water pipes. They then used a power tool to try and gain access before switching over to the crowbar and finally breaking off the security door.

With the security door gone, they attached a chain to the business's second door and used the van to try and rip it off the frame.

The thieves eventually left after they were unsuccessful in getting past the second door.

The son of the restaurant owners told KPIX that it was the second attempted burglary in one week at the establishment. On July 10, the same burglars tried breaking in and ended up breaking the restaurant's door.