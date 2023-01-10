Video shows San Francisco gallery owner spraying homeless woman with hose

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Video captured a San Francisco gallery owner spraying a homeless woman with a garden hose Monday morning, which led to outrage online while the gallery owner expressed no remorse.

The Tik Tok account of San Francisco bakery Brioche S.F. posted a video Monday of Collier Gwin, owner and operator of Foster Gwin Gallery on Montgomery Street in the city's Financial District, nonchalantly spraying a homeless woman that morning while she was sitting down in front of the Barbarossa Lounge, Gwin's neighbor.

The video caused outrage online, leading to the Foster Gwin Gallery to shut down all online presence and the Barbarossa Lounge to deny any involvement.

Looks like the guy has nothing to do with Barbarossa and he's involved with a neighboring business. Here is their statement.



Please make sure not to take this out on Barbarossa. pic.twitter.com/X1VClhzeME — (((BrokeAssStuart))) (@BrokeAssStuart) January 10, 2023

But in interviews with the press, Gwin expressed no remorse for his actions, saying he'd do it again.

"We've been able in the past to take them to a shelter, but they've also had a situation with… I don't know," Gwin said to a San Francisco Chronicle reporter.

UPDATE: The man has been identified as Collier Gwin of Foster-Gwin Art & Antiques.



And @tjcrowley went down and confronted him. https://t.co/zQUySHB5Es — (((BrokeAssStuart))) (@BrokeAssStuart) January 10, 2023

Gwin told the Chronicle that he had been letting the woman sleep in his doorway for days and was speaking with the city about getting her assistance. He claimed that he started spraying her with the hose after she refused to leave and became belligerent.

Barbarossa Lounge owner Arash Ghanadan confirmed details from Gwin's statement – that the woman had been posted there for days and local business owners had been trying to get her assistance from the city – but he disagreed on how to treat her.

"I do want people to know that definitely what you see on the video is not the appropriate way to handle it," Ghanadan told the SF Gate. "We certainly condemn that."

It's unclear what happened to the woman who Gwin sprayed, but commenters have noted that Gwin could be charged with assault under state law.

UPDATE: Eric Ting of SF Gate tweeted that police spoke to Gwin about a possible assault but that both parties declined further action at that time.

This story will be updated.