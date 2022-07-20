Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Oakland police release surveillance video of fatal shooting of rideshare driver

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Police in Oakland released surveillance video of a deadly shooting of a rideshare driver in broad daylight in hopes it help them track down the suspects. Warning: some may find the video difficult to watch. 

The incident happened Sunday around 11 a.m. Two suspects are observed approaching a silver sedan parked in the 2000 block of 13th Avenue. One of the suspects is wearing a bright yellow hoodie. They open the door and shouting is immediately followed by the sound of gunfire. Then, the suspects run away.

The victim has been identified as Kon Fong. 

"Listen closely to the voices," said police in a Tweet. 

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call (510) 238-3821.

