Fatal shooting Sunday marks Oakland's 63rd 2022 homicide

OAKLAND -- A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Oakland in the 2000 block of 13th Ave.

Oakland police received calls just after 11 a.m. about a shooting. Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds from which he died at the scene.

Police are withholding the victim's name, pending notification of his family.

The is Oakland's 63rd homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on the incident.

Police said a media advisory will be sent Monday morning with details.