VIDEO: Hundreds gather for illegal South Bay sideshows

CBS San Francisco

Hundreds gather for illegal South Bay sideshows
Hundreds gather for illegal South Bay sideshows 07:00

SAN JOSE -- Generally, illegal sideshow participants await for the cover of darkness, but that wasn't the case in Santa Clara County on Saturday.

Hundreds gathered to watch and take part in sideshows in front of the Great America in Santa Clara, on Santa Teresa Blvd  and the 87 Freeway off ramp and at Lundy Ave and Concourse Drive in San Jose on Saturday afternoon.

The rowdy crowd in front of the Great America was finally disperse by a line of Sant Clara police vehicles. At the two San Jose sideshows, spectators  added a new twist, pelleting the vehicles with water balloons. 

Video also recorded two spectators being grazed by a spilling car. Other spectators came to their aid. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

It was also not immediately known if any tickets were issued, cars seized or arrests made.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 10:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

