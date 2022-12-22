Video: Burglary suspects ram West Oakland business with cars

OAKLAND – Police on Wednesday released photos and video of suspected burglars who rammed a West Oakland business with a car earlier this week.

The break-in occurred about 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

OPD is releasing these photographs and video in hopes the community can help identify the individuals in connection with a commercial burglary.



The incident occurred on 12/19/22, just after 4:15AM in the 3200 block of MLK Way.



More in the linkhttps://t.co/lVzoBOs7WZ pic.twitter.com/TdcEuv3Wt4 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) December 22, 2022

Surveillance video released by Oakland police shows a 1990s 4-door, black or dark-green Toyota Camry or similar model ramming a business and damaging a brick wall and gate.

Oakland burglary suspect vehicle Oakland Police Department

Seconds later another vehicle, possibly 2004 silver or beige Ford Explorer XLS, reverses into the front of the business.

Three people wearing all-black clothing used a chain attached to the Ford Explorer to pry open the front security gate. One suspect, armed with a handgun, enters the business, according to a release from Oakland police.

Oakland burglary suspect vehicle Oakland Police Department

The suspects left the area in the vehicle in an unknown direction.

Anyone who recognizes the burglars or vehicles is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Robbery Unit at (510) 238-3426 or the Tip Line at (510) 238-3951.