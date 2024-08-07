Victim who died in San Francisco Mid-Market triple shooting identified

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday identified the man killed in a triple shooting that left two others injured in the Mid-Market area on Monday night.

The shooting victim was identified as 35-year-old Jimmy Lee Thomas III, authorities announced.

Officers responded at 10:49 p.m. Monday to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation in the 1000 block of Market Street and learned while en route that a man was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Sixth and Market streets, San Francisco police said.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Officers found another man injured nearby at Seventh and Stevenson streets and he was taken to a hospital, though he is expected to survive, according to police.

A third victim, later identified as San Francisco resident Thomas, was found in the 1000 block of Market Street and was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there. Police have not provided an update on the condition of the other two victims since first confirming the shooting on Tuesday.

Police have not announced an arrest or any suspect details in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.