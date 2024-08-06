Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shootings along San Francisco's Market Street

By Dave Pehling

Police in San Francisco are investigating multiple shootings that happened in the area of 6th and Market streets Monday night, leaving one victim dead and two others hospitalized.

Monday evening at approximately 10:49 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Market Street near 6th Street following a shot spotter activation in the area. 

On their way to the scene, officers learned an adult male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 6th and Market Streets.  Officers and paramedics rendered aid and transported the victim to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police then located a second victim two blocks away near 7th and Stevenson streets. That adult male victim also suffered from a gunshot wound. He was transported by medics to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located a third adult male victim with a gunshot wound on the 1000 block of Market Street. That victim was transported life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injures despite the lifesaving efforts of the emergency responders and medical staff. He was declared deceased at the hospital. 

The department's homicide detail is leading the investigation into the shootings. Police did not say if they were seeking one suspect or if the shootings were related beyond occurring in the same area. 

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings which remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP 411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous. 

