Watch CBS News
Crime

Victim who died in Mission District shooting that hospitalized 3 identified

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 11:04

SAN FRANCISCO – A man killed in a shooting that injured two other people early Sunday morning in San Francisco's Mission District has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 63-year-old Mario Gomez Sanchez.

Officers had responded at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday to the shooting reported in the area of Mission and 19th streets and arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds and a fourth person with unspecified injuries, according to San Francisco police.

GettyImages-1339397055.jpg
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

The three shooting victims were taken to a hospital and one of them, Gomez Sanchez, died there. The fourth victim was treated at the scene and then released, police said.

No arrest has been made in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message and begin the text with "SFPD."

First published on August 23, 2022 / 10:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.