1 dead in wake of S.F. Mission District shooting that sent 3 to hospital

SAN FRANCISCO -- Three people were struck by bullets, one fatally, in early-morning gunfire in San Francisco's Mission District Sunday, police said.

Officers from the city's Mission District station responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 2:25 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Mission and 19th streets. 

At the scene, police found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and another victim suffering from another, "non-life threatening" injury who was treated at the scene and released. 

The three gunshot victims were taken to a hospital where one of them died.  

Investigators from the San Francisco police homicide detail are investigating and ask anyone with information to call the tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

