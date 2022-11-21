Victim in critical condition following East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND -- A person is in critical condition following a shooting early Monday morning in Oakland, police said.

Gunshots were fired just after midnight in the 1600 block of 57th Avenue in East Oakland.

Scene of Oakland shooting. KPIX

The city's gunshot detection system alerted officers to the shooting, according to police. Officers located the victim and provided medical aid until firefighters and paramedics arrived, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.