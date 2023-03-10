Victim hospitalized after stabbing near San Jose's Yerba Buena High School

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing that sent one adult male victim to an area hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police units responded to a call at around 2:20 p.m. Thursday regarding a stabbing on the 1800 block of Lucretia Avenue in the neighborhood of Yerba Buena High School and the Cavalry East Side Fellowship church.

Arriving officers found one adult male suffering from an injury that was not critical. The victim transported to a local hospital.

Police tweeted information about the incident

Units are currently investigating a stabbing incident in the 1800 block of Lucretia Av.



One adult male with a NON-life threatening injury was transported to a local hospital.



Unknown suspect/s or motive at this time.



TOC: 2:21 PM pic.twitter.com/BsKhfueDmQ — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 9, 2023

Police said they did not have any information regarding a suspect(s). Officers remained at the scene and were investigating. Police said they have not determined if the stabbing involves students at nearby Yerba Buena High School.