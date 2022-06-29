Vegetation fire threatens homes in Antioch

A vegetation fire burns in the area of E. 18th St. and Vineyard Dr. in Antioch, June 29, 2022. PG&E

ANTIOCH -- A vegetation fire was burning in Antioch Wednesday afternoon and threatening a number of mobile homes.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said the multiple-alarm fire was burning in the vicinity of Vineyard Drive and 18th Street in the northeast portion of the city.

Con Fire is on scene a multi alarm vegetation fire that is threatening mobile homes in the vicinity of Vineyard Drive and 18th Street in Antioch. Please avoid the area to allow firefighters unimpeded access to the scene. #vineyardic pic.twitter.com/4fF0f5rKUc — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 29, 2022

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.