Vegetation fire threatens homes in Antioch
ANTIOCH -- A vegetation fire was burning in Antioch Wednesday afternoon and threatening a number of mobile homes.
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said the multiple-alarm fire was burning in the vicinity of Vineyard Drive and 18th Street in the northeast portion of the city.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.