Vegetation fire threatens homes in Antioch

A vegetation fire burns in the area of E. 18th St. and Vineyard Dr. in Antioch, June 29, 2022. PG&E

ANTIOCH -- A vegetation fire was burning in Antioch Wednesday afternoon and threatening a number of mobile homes.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said the multiple-alarm fire was burning in the vicinity of Vineyard Drive and 18th Street in the northeast portion of the city. 

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 2:53 PM

