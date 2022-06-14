Vandal caught on camera taking down Pride flag at John Swett School District office

RODEO – Officials at a school district in the East Bay expressed outrage after a vandal was caught on camera cutting down the LGBTQ pride flag late Monday night.

The John Swett Unified School District, which has schools in Crockett and Rodeo, posted video of the incident. Superintendent Charles Miller told KPIX 5 the vandalism took place at the District Office.

"It is with a sad heart that I inform you a hate crime was committed in our District last night," Miller said in a message to the school community.

Hello All, It is with a sad heart that I inform you a hate crime was committed in our District last night. Attached is video footage of an individual cutting down our Pride flag last night. We have reported this crime to the Sheriff's office and are going public with this incident. Raising the Pride flag was driven by the voice of our students, supported by our teachers, and fostered by our Governing Board. We will not let prejudice and bigotry silence the voice of our children. Let your thoughts be known on this! Charles Miller, Ed. D. Superintendent Posted by John Swett Unified School District on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Surveillance video shows the suspect cutting down the rope used to hold up the flag before walking away. A few seconds later, he returns to the flagpole and pulls the rope to bring down the flag.

ALSO READ: Deputies: Proud Boys disrupted drag queen storytelling at San Lorenzo library

"Raising the Pride flag was driven by the voice of our students, supported by our teachers, and fostered by our Governing Board. We will not let prejudice and bigotry silence the voice of our children," Miller went on to say.

Surveillance footage of a vandal running after taking down the Pride flag at the John Swett Unified School District office in Rodeo on June 13, 2022. John Swett Unified School District

The suspect in the video is seen wearing dark colored shirt, shorts, a cap and a face covering.

Miller said the incident has been reported to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

Monday's vandalism follows several incidents targeting the Bay Area's LGBTQ community in recent days and in the midst of Pride Month celebrations. On Saturday, a group of extremists believed to be members of the Proud Boys shouted homophobic and transphobic slurs during a story hour hosted by a drag queen at the San Lorenzo Public Library.

On Sunday, authorities searched the home of State Sen. Scott Wiener after the San Francisco Democrat, who is gay, received a death threat claiming there were explosives at his residence and office.

The latest incidents also come as San Francisco gears up to celebrate the first Pride parade since 2019.