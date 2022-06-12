Men disrupt drag queen storytelling at San Lorenzo Library shouting homophobic slurs

SAN LORENZO -- The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating a group of men who disrupted a drag queen storytelling event at the San Lorenzo Library Saturday with homophobic slurs.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m. at the San Lorenzo Library located on Paseo Grande.

Authorities said a group of men entered the library its "Drag Queen Story Time" event and made "homophobic and transphobic remarks against a member of the LGTBQ+ community who was hosting the event." Deputies responded to the incident and are investigating to identify the men and their affiliation. There were reports that the men were connected to the "Proud Boys" movement.

While there was no physical violence, sheriff's investigators have initiated their hate crime protocol. They will additionally address the annoying and harassment of children during the incident.