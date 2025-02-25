Vallejo police arrest Vacaville man in Valentine's Day homicide

Authorities in Solano County have arrested a man Monday in connection with a shooting that killed a woman in Vallejo on Valentine's Day.

According to Vallejo Police, officers were called to the 400 block of Sheldon Avenue around 11:55 p.m. on Feb. 14 following reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers and paramedics rendered aid to the woman, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The woman's identity was not released. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

During the investigation, detectives determined that 27-year-old Marquise Robinson of Vacaville as a suspect in the shooting. Arrest and search warrants were obtained.

On Monday, Vallejo Police and officers with the Vacaville Police Department's SWAT team and Critical Incident Negotiation Team conducted an operation on the 2000 block of Marshall Road in Vacaville. Authorities were able to take Robinson into custody without incident.

Robinson was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of murder. According to jail records, he is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jordon Patzer by email or by calling 707-648-4278 or to reach Detective Daniel Callison by email or by calling 707-648-4533.