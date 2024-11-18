Watch CBS News
Vallejo man indicted on charges of sexually exploiting minor, possessing child pornography

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A Vallejo man was federally indicted on sexual exploitation of a minor and other charges, according to documents unsealed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

A grand jury returned a two-count indictment in July against John Remlinger, 42, who is suspected of the sexual exploitation of a minor and possessing a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert announced Thursday.

According to court documents, between June and August 2021, Remlinger knowingly coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, and on Jan. 24, 2023, he possessed visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to prosecutors, if convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor, Remlinger faces up to 30 years in federal prison, a lifetime of parole, restitution, and a $250,000 fine. If convicted of possession of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, Remlinger faces up to 10 years in prison, a lifetime of parole, plus restitution and a fine.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

