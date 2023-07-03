Watch CBS News
Suspect, officer identified in Vallejo Police shooting

VALLEJO – Police in Vallejo released additional details after an officer shot a man suspected of burglary last week.

Around 4 a.m. on June 27, officers were called to a business on the 1400 block of Springs Road following a report of a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, a responding officer, identified as Officer Brad Kim, was struck by the suspect in a stolen vehicle.

"Ofc. Kim discharged his duty weapon striking Jamazea Kittell," police said in a statement.

jamazea-kittell-070323.jpg
Vallejo Police said Jamazea Kittell was shot by an officer on June 27, 2023. Kittell has been accused of attempted murder on a police officer, commercial burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle. Vallejo Police Department

Both the officer and suspect were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Kittell, was booked on charges of attempted murder on a police officer, commercial burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.

It was not immediately known when Kittell would appear in court on the charges.

Additional details were not immediately available.

