Suspect, officer identified in Vallejo Police shooting
VALLEJO – Police in Vallejo released additional details after an officer shot a man suspected of burglary last week.
Around 4 a.m. on June 27, officers were called to a business on the 1400 block of Springs Road following a report of a burglary in progress.
Upon arrival, a responding officer, identified as Officer Brad Kim, was struck by the suspect in a stolen vehicle.
"Ofc. Kim discharged his duty weapon striking Jamazea Kittell," police said in a statement.
Both the officer and suspect were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Kittell, was booked on charges of attempted murder on a police officer, commercial burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.
It was not immediately known when Kittell would appear in court on the charges.
Additional details were not immediately available.
