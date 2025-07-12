Vallejo police seek information of possible road rage incident in July 5 homicide investigation

Vallejo police are seeking witnesses who may have information about a possible road rage incident as they continue to investigate a homicide last weekend.

Around 1:40 a.m. on July 5, police said a woman was found unconscious on Admiral Callaghan Lane and was taken to a hospital. This is where police said medics identified at least one gunshot wound and she died later that day.

Now, police are seeking help identifying any activity that may have happened on eastbound Interstate 80 between Tennessee Street and Redwood Parkway between 1:25 a.m. and 1:35 a.m. on July 5.

Investigators are seeking witnesses who were traveling east on I-80 during that time and may have seen something unusual, like a possible road rage, shootings or disturbances involving vehicles.

They're also seeking any surveillance video pointing at I-80 from residents or businesses.

Those who do have any information can contact Detective Jarrett Tonn at (707) 648-5427 or via email at Jarrett.Tonn@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or via email at Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net. Anonymous tips can be called in at 1-800-488-9383.