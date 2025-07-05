Homicide investigation underway in Vallejo after 1 shot

A homicide investigation is underway after a female died after she was shot in Vallejo early Saturday morning, police said.

Fire crews responded to the 400 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, finding an unconscious female. She was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

While at the hospital, medics identified at least one gunshot wound. Police said the victim died early Saturday afternoon.

The Vallejo Police Department took over the investigation.

The victim's identity has not been released.