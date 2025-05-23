Watch CBS News
Woman fatally struck by driver in big-rig on Highway 37 in Vallejo

A Sacramento woman died after getting hit by a big-rig on eastbound state Highway 37 in Vallejo early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 3:18 a.m., CHP officers were alerted to a pedestrian walking on Highway 37's eastbound lane east of the Sacramento Street overcrossing in Vallejo. As they responded and went to the area, they learned the pedestrian was hit by a 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer combination vehicle.

The pedestrian, identified as a 37-year-old woman from Sacramento, later died. The driver of the big-rig, a 54-year-old man from San Pablo, was not injured, said Officer Garrett Pumphrey, spokesperson for the CHP's Solano-area office.

Pumphrey said DUI is not suspected to be a factor in the collision, which is still under further investigation.

