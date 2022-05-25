Watch CBS News
Vallejo firefighters take defensive attack at 3-alarm structure fire

VALLEJO – Firefighters in Vallejo are battling a structure fire in the 300 block of El Dorado Street Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Vallejo Firefighters Twitter account first posted about the fire at around 4:38 p.m.

By just before 5 p.m., a third alarm was called at the fire. A short time later, firefighters transitioned to a defensive fire attack, according to the VFD on Twitter as of 5:10 p.m. 

Vallejo Fire reported heavy smoke coming from the rear of a residence and that there were "multiple" live power lines down. The fire extended to the rear of the residence, firefighters said.

This is a breaking news story. CBS SF will post updates as new information becomes available.

May 24, 2022 / 5:46 PM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

