Vallejo firefighters take defensive attack at 3-alarm structure fire
VALLEJO – Firefighters in Vallejo are battling a structure fire in the 300 block of El Dorado Street Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Vallejo Firefighters Twitter account first posted about the fire at around 4:38 p.m.
By just before 5 p.m., a third alarm was called at the fire. A short time later, firefighters transitioned to a defensive fire attack, according to the VFD on Twitter as of 5:10 p.m.
Vallejo Fire reported heavy smoke coming from the rear of a residence and that there were "multiple" live power lines down. The fire extended to the rear of the residence, firefighters said.
This is a breaking news story. CBS SF will post updates as new information becomes available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.