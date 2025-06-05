Vallejo police make arrest in deadly triple shooting at homeless encampment

A man suspected in a triple shooting that killed two people at a homeless encampment in Vallejo over Memorial Day weekend was arrested in San Francisco, police said.

With the help of U.S. Marshals, police arrested 45-year-old Eddie Charles Sample during an operation Wednesday at a location on Cravath Street on Treasure Island. Sample was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Sample is connected to a shooting that took place at an encampment near Sacramento Street and Daniels Avenue on May 26. According to officers, three adult males were found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 p.m.

Officers rendered medical aid to the victims until medical personnel arrived. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third victim was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Police did not release the identities of the victims.

Following the shooting, investigators identified Sample as the suspect. On May 30, detectives obtained an arrest warrant and requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service in locating him, citing public safety concerns.

"The Vallejo Police Department will continue to direct every available resource toward holding violent offenders accountable and protecting our community. I want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and our officers for their coordinated efforts and swift action in safely apprehending the suspect responsible for this senseless act of violence," Chief Jason Ta said in a statement Thursday morning.

Sample was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of murder. Jail records show he is being held without bail, with a court appearance scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective William Carpenter or Detective Wesley Pittman over email or by calling 707-651-7146 for Carpenter or 707-334-1274 for Pittman. Tips can be given anonymously by calling 1-800-488-9383.