Vallejo triple shooting at homeless encampment leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

A brazen daytime shooting at a homeless encampment in Vallejo left two men dead and a third man severely injured, police said.

According to Vallejo police, the shooting happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Sacramento Street and Daniels Avenue.

The man who was injured had life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting was at the site of a longstanding homeless encampment in the White Slough area just south of Highway 37. Video from the scene shows multiple tents, RVs, and broken-down cars. The area between Sacramento Street and Austin Creek has been the target of previous encampment sweeps.

Police did not release the victims' names and said detectives are still investigating what led to the shooting.