Vallejo man confesses to killing mother after allegedly stabbing wife, police say

VALLEJO – A man was arrested for murder and attempted murder after he confessed to killing his mother in Vallejo on Saturday, police said.

The incident started when police said they received a report around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday when they responded to Sereno Drive near N Camino Alto for reports of a stabbing.

Police then learned a man and woman suffering from stab wounds were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The two underwent surgery at the hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

An investigation determined that the man, 63-year-old Frank McMillan of Vallejo, allegedly stabbed his wife before stabbing himself, police said.

After surgery, police said McMillan confessed to killing his mother at a home on Campbell Avenue somewhere near Gleason Avenue.

Police then conducted a welfare check at the home and entered after receiving no response. This is where they say they found McMillan's mother dead.

McMillan was then arrested for attempted murder and murder, according to police. He was taken to the Solano County Jail after he was medically cleared.