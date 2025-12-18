Vallejo City Unified votes to close 3 elementary schools after months of deliberation

Vallejo City Unified School District officials voted to close three elementary schools after months of deliberation.

Vallejo City Unified School District officials chose Lincoln, along with Pennycook and Highland Elementary. The closures will affect at least a thousand students and more than 100 staff members.

Sandra Cruz, whose daughter attends Lincoln Elementary and needs special speech classes, told CBS News Bay Area that she is concerned about the change.

"You build a family with your school. Your kid gets used to it, and then you have to rip them from that," Cruz said.

Superintendent Rubén Fernández said the closures were necessary to keep the district afloat.

"We've been declined for many, many years. A district that was once over 20,000 students is under 10,000," Fernández said.

Declining enrollment is contributing to a projected budget deficit of about $26 million. The district closed two other schools and cut 75 staff positions earlier this year.

Wednesday night, officials took action to eliminate more than 200 positions for the next school year.

Kevin Steele, president of the Vallejo Education Association, says they're hoping to place teachers impacted by the three elementary closures at other schools.

"We've been working on this since August. Maybe a little bit before August. So we have known that this is coming," Steele said.

But concerned parents like Cruz hope next year will be more stable.

"It'd be nice to be heard, to be listened to, because I really do feel like they're falling like all of our pleas are falling on deaf ears," Cruz said.