Man arrested following pursuit of stolen cement mixer in Vallejo
Police in Vallejo arrested a man Monday evening after he allegedly stole a cement mixer and led officers on a pursuit.
Officers were called to a business on the 1800 block of Broadway Street following reports of a vehicle theft in progress. Police said the suspect had stolen the yellow cement truck, crashed through a roll-up door and caused nearly $50,000 in property damage to the business.
The suspect then led officers on a brief pursuit, which included reckless driving, running red lights and driving into oncoming traffic. Officers canceled the pursuit due to public safety concerns.
Police later found the cement mixer crashed into a utility pole near Alabama and El Dorado streets. Following tips from the community, police found the suspect at a nearby residence and established a perimeter.
The suspect refused to cooperate with police, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle, according to officers. According to a records check, the suspect had two arrest warrants for a probation violation and violating a restraining order.
He was taken to the Solano County Jail on multiple felony charges. Police did not provide the suspect's name.
The truck was returned to the business.