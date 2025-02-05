Man arrested following pursuit of stolen cement mixer in Vallejo

Police in Vallejo arrested a man Monday evening after he allegedly stole a cement mixer and led officers on a pursuit.

Officers were called to a business on the 1800 block of Broadway Street following reports of a vehicle theft in progress. Police said the suspect had stolen the yellow cement truck, crashed through a roll-up door and caused nearly $50,000 in property damage to the business.

The suspect then led officers on a brief pursuit, which included reckless driving, running red lights and driving into oncoming traffic. Officers canceled the pursuit due to public safety concerns.

Scene following a pursuit of a cement mixer that police said was stolen in Vallejo, Feb. 3, 2025. Vallejo Police Department

Police later found the cement mixer crashed into a utility pole near Alabama and El Dorado streets. Following tips from the community, police found the suspect at a nearby residence and established a perimeter.

The suspect refused to cooperate with police, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle, according to officers. According to a records check, the suspect had two arrest warrants for a probation violation and violating a restraining order.

He was taken to the Solano County Jail on multiple felony charges. Police did not provide the suspect's name.

The truck was returned to the business.