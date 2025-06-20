2 arrested with guns near high school graduation in Vallejo, police say

Two people, including a juvenile, were arrested after police said they were found with handguns near a high school graduation ceremony in Vallejo last week.

Police said in a statement Friday that officers responded to a report of a male with a handgun near the 800 block of Nebraska Street during a graduation ceremony on June 13.

According to the Vallejo City Unified School District, the graduation for Jesse Bethel High School was taking place that day at Corbus Field on the Vallejo High School campus.

Witnesses told police about a group of six males dressed in red, black and gray, one of whom was carrying a firearm. As officers who were working at the ceremony located the group, two males separated themselves and walked towards Hanns Avenue and Bella Vista Way.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and found the two males sitting near a parked car. Officers then conducted what was described as a "high-risk detention" and the males were detained without incident.

Police said they discovered a loaded firearm in the waistband of one of the suspects, which a records check determined to be stolen out of Yuba County. A loaded, unserialized firearm was found in the backpack of a second suspect.

Two handguns that Vallejo Police said were found on two people near the graduation ceremony for Jesse Bethel High School on June 13, 2025. Vallejo Police Department

A records check also determined the second suspect was a juvenile. The other four males were released from the scene, police said.

The graduation ceremony proceeded as planned.

"Graduations are milestones for students, families, and our city; these moments deserve to be celebrated without disruption," police said in a statement.

The first suspect was booked into the Solano County Jail, while the second suspect was booked into the Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Police did not release the adult suspect's name.