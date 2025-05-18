Watch CBS News
Vacaville carjacking suspects arrested in Fairfield; suspect shot by police

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Fairfield Police said an officer shot a man suspected of a violent Vacaville carjacking early Sunday morning.

A carjacking happened just before 5 a.m. on the 800 block of Beelard Avenue, Vacaville Police said. During the carjacking, about eight gunshots were fired, police said.

The victim was not shot, but he did suffer a facial injury during the carjacking. Police said he drove himself to the hospital.

About 25 minutes later, the vehicle was flagged by a Flock camera in Fairfield. Police in Fairfield soon found the suspects near Dover and East Tabor avenues.

Fairfield Police said two suspects got out of the car and were confronted by an officer. One of the suspects ran away while the other kept walking, police said.

According to police, the man who stayed behind pointed a gun at the officer. He was then shot by the officer.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The other suspect was later arrested.  

