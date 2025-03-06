Uvas Canyon Park waterfalls reap benefits of recent Bay Area rain

MORGAN HILL — After a dry start to winter, our storms last month in February and now in March are a welcome sight.

One of the benefits of our recent rain is the rushing waterfalls around the Bay Area including Uvas Canyon County Park in Santa Clara County.

"So, we can walk right up to the trailhead from up that way," said Jesse Baptista, Santa Clara County Park Ranger.

Baptista is grateful Uvas Canyon County Park is where he gets to spend his day at work.

"I love the outdoors," said Baptista. "I love working in the parks. I grew up hiking, camping, fishing, and so being able to turn all my fun hobbies into a career, but in a protection type of way. I mean, I can't think of a better career than that."

"We're going to see some really beautiful waterfalls and going to see some flowing of the creek," said Baptista. "It's going to be really nice, especially on a day like this. We're still a little misty. We just had some rain. Everything is wet. This is the best environment for Redwood forests to thrive in."

Baptista said Uvas Canyon County Park is one of his favorite Santa Clara county parks, calling it a hidden gem.

After a dry start to winter, heavy rain in February helped replenish water supplies to local reservoirs.

That rain also flows down the eastern slopes of the Santa Cruz Mountains, bringing an abundance of rushing waterfalls to Uvas Canyon County Park.

"Oh, it's flowing!" said Baptista. "Like I said, I mean the water levels are really high and some of the creek crossings you might get your feet wet and then if we get to the mouth at the end, you'll see where it kind of starts puddling up. So it was a drastic change going from totally dry to tons of water."

For Baptista, the waterfalls are not just beautiful but show how our recent rain is restoring everything that lives and grows here, helping this beautiful park come alive.

Santa Clara county park rangers advise if you want to check out the Uvas Canyon County Park waterfalls, you'll need a reservation to come for a hike in the park.

You can get a day pass at ParkHere.org. Confirmation of your reservation must be printed and placed on your dashboard when parked inside the park.