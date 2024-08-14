U.S. Postal worker targeted by armed robber in Blackhawk

A postal worker was the victim of an armed robbery in the community of Blackhawk near Danville late Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Police and postal inspectors are investigating the armed robbery. Authorities received a call at about 1130 a.m. from a postal worker who said they were robbed while out on their rounds on the 2000 block of Portola.

Chopper footage showed East Bay police are canvassing the neighborhood in search of the suspect. The U.S. Postal Service inspector confirms that they were on scene and investigating.

Authorities have not provided any suspect information as far as a description or the type of vehicle they could be in.