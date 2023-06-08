Update: Crews make major progress clearing abandoned cars from East Oakland neighborhood

OAKLAND -- Just a couple of weeks after KPIX reported on a problem neighborhood in East Oakland facing dozens of trashed vehicles being dumped there, there has been some remarkable improvement.

It was a much different walk along the rail road tracks near Edes and Cary Avenues Wednesday after many of the vehicles were cleared by city crews and Union Pacific workers.

"It's beautiful. With the community, with you -- KPIX Channel 5 -- and with the city of Oakland and Union Pacific hearing it, look what it did! It got cleaned," said community advocate Ken Houston.

A woman named Mary manages an apartment complex across the street. She said couldn't believe the clean up.

"When I drove by today, I was totally surprised. This parking lot has become a really vacant, beautiful parking lot! And that's why I parked my car to come and talk to you," Mary said. "Most of my tenants are single moms with young kids. They deserve better for their life."

Area resident Gabi Napoles talked to KPIX about the abandoned cars for the original report. On Wednesday, she said when she heard a loud noise coming from outside, she thought more cars were being dumped. Instead they were being cleared.

"It's not over, but it's a big change," said Napoles. "It's beautiful to look out my window and not see all of that trash because we deserve to be better."

She said it gives her a bit more optimism over the situation in her neighborhood.

"I have hope that finally someone is listening. Even though we were calling 911 and everything, it was just not getting done," explained Napoles." And after talking to you and Kent and everything, it got done in a month! In a month. I can't believe it."

"We can't just say it's done, because Oakland does need more help. And if we continue to do it just like this, we can win!" said Houston.