Update: 5-year-old girl who died after rescue near Half Moon Bay identified

The San Mateo County Coroner on Monday identified the 5-year-old girl who died after being pulled from the ocean at Martins Beach over the weekend.

The coroner identified the girl as Naretzi Navarrete of Merced.

Navarrete and a 54-year-old male were swept to sea at Martins Beach near Half Moon Bay Saturday afternoon, U.S. Coast Guard officials reported that evening. The girl was taken to an area hospital after being rescued by San Mateo County Fire personnel.

Authorities confirmed that the girl had died Sunday afternoon, a short time after the Coast Guard announced that they had suspended the search for the male victim after approximately 22 hours that covered 100 square miles.

The Coast Guard also confirmed that the adult male who was not found was Navarrete's grandfather.

The incident happened during a National Weather Service warning regarding sneaker waves on Saturday and early Sunday for beaches stretching from coastal Sonoma County to Monterey County.