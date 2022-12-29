Unsheltered residents urged to seek out warming centers during storm

SAN FRANCISCO – Officials across the Bay Area are making plans to help unhoused residents stave off the cold, wet weather that is forecast for the next several days.

The approaching Category 4 atmospheric river is expected to bring 1 to 4 inches of rain to the Bay Area from Thursday to Saturday.

In the North Bay, two warming centers are extending their hours for those in need.

Marin County Health and Human Services in conjunction with Episcopal Community Services of San Francisco will open an overnight shelter at the Marin Health and Wellness Campus located at 3240 Kerner Blvd in San Rafael.

The heated location will be open from 5 p.m. Thursday through 6:30 a.m. Friday, then will reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday through 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. People should sign in by 8 p.m. each evening.

In Solano County, Vallejo will be opening a warming center Thursday at 8 p.m. through 7 a.m. Friday. The shelter is located at 505 Santa Clara St on the backside of City Hall, just below the library.

Vallejo has partnered with local transit agency SolTrans to ensure that unhoused residents can get to the shelter. Riders need only say that they are traveling to the warming center to receive a free bus ride, the city said.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own bedding and one small bag of personal items, though a limited number of blankets will be available.

The forecast heavy rains also have Santa Clara County officials urging unsheltered people to seek out warming centers and take precautions against hypothermia.

"For displaced residents of rivers, creeks and stream beds, please seek higher ground and respite from the elements when centers are available," the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management said in a news release.

Locations and hours of warming centers, or overnight warming locations, can be found by calling the Here 4 You hotline at (408) 385-2400.

A complete list is available at www.PrepareSCC.org/ColdWeather. Community members can also locate overnight warming locations by calling the referral line at (408) 539-2105 or by emailing owlreferrals@homefirstscc.org.