Approaching Cat. 4 Atmospheric River triggers Bay Area Flood Watch

SAN FRANCISCO -- For a second time in a week, a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river was taking aim at the Bay Area triggering a flood watch for already swollen streams and saturated hillsides.

The weather service watch goes into effect on Friday evening and will remain in place until Saturday night.

"A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California now through New Years Eve day," forecasters warned. "While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding."

And then the main event will arrive Friday night.

"An initial wave of moisture will make its way inland over the Pacific Northwest and parts of California Friday with a potent atmospheric river following on its heel for the end of the week," the weather service said. "Moderate to heavy precipitation is expected along with heavy mountain snow. Most of the potential impacts are anticipated across central/northern California and parts of southwest Oregon where rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches are forecast through early this weekend."

"These amounts may lead to scattered instances of flash flooding, especially near recent burn scars where terrain is most susceptible to rapid runoff."

More rain coming our way. This time with a true tap into the subtropics (Hawaiian Islands). A #PineappleExpress. While rain will be falling Thursday and Friday, this subtropical tap will arrive on Saturday.#cawx pic.twitter.com/wPRc75wuIE — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 28, 2022

Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes predicted the approaching atmospheric river will more intense than the one that made landfall on Tuesday.

ar-forecast scripps

The first storm dumped nearly 5 inches of rain on Mt. Tamalpais and also in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

"As this Pineapple Express launches its moisture toward the Bay Area, rain rates will go up," forecasters said. "That said, the plume of highest moisture will be narrow and intense. Models have varied by numerous miles as to where the head of this stream will initially take aim. Some have it in Mendocino County, while others impact San Mateo County."

Unlike Tuesday storm, this river will not be accompanied by high winds. Still, forecasters warned, there will be gusts that can topple trees weakened by the saturated soil.

"Winds will strengthen ahead of and during the cold front passage Saturday morning into afternoon with gusts of 35 to 50 mph with locally higher gusts over mountain peaks," forecasters warned. "This means increased potential for downed trees/branches and power outages."

And there is more stormy weather to come.

"(There will be) a brief break on Jan 1 before we move on to our next wet period between Jan 2-5 with the heaviest rain occurring on Jan 4," forecasters said. "Guess what...current WPC guidance is showing that this early January event could bring yet another 1-6 inches of rain to our region."