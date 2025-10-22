Watch CBS News
Union City police investigating possible kidnapping attempt of 11-year-old girl

Jose Fabian
Union City police said an 11-year-old girl alerted her school to what may have been a possible kidnapping attempt on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Itlion-Vera Cruz Middle School around 8:15 a.m. for a report of a suspicious incident involving a student.

Police said the girl told officials she was riding her scooter to school when someone grabbed the hood of her sweatshirt and tried to pull her. She was able to escape and make it to the school, which is when she notified staff.

Investigators believe the incident happened near Dyer Street and Meteor Drive from the description they were given. 

Police said the person was described as a tall, heavy-set man who was wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled up and a mask covering his face. He may also have had a dark-colored sedan. 

Police said the person's intent remains unknown. 

Officers were in the area searching for potential surveillance footage, and they ask anyone with information to call Detective Ayala at 510-675-5259.

