Union City police release suspect sketch following attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl

Police in Union City have released a sketch of a suspect in the attempted kidnapping last week of a girl on her way to school.

The incident happened on Oct. 22 in the area of Dyer Street and Meteor Drive at about 8:15 a.m. The Union City Police Department said an 11-year-old girl reported being approached by a stranger who grabbed the hood of her sweatshirt and attempted to pull her while she rode her scooter to Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School.

The girl escaped and called her father, who drove her to the school, where they informed the school staff, who then called police. The suspect was described as a tall, heavy-set male wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled over his head and a mask covering his face.

The Police Department said in a press release that after additional follow-up with the victim, she was able to provide additional details about the suspect and his vehicle. The suspect is about 6-feet tall, heavyset, with dark tan skin and dark brown, medium-length hair extending to his ears, visible beneath the hoodie.

Police sketch of Union City kidnapping suspect Union City Police Department

The girl also told investigators that the suspect had vertical scars or tattoos on both index fingers, running from the third to the second knuckle, and he spoke incoherently, possibly in another language, police said.

He also drove a dark-colored sedan without tinted windows, with rosary beads hanging from the rearview mirror, and possible rear-end damage, according to police. The victim also saw clothing and miscellaneous items in the car through the rear window.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information related to this case was urged to contact Detective Ayala at (510) 675-5259 or at Domenica@unioncity.org. Tip information may be left anonymously at (510) 675-5207 or at Tips@unioncity.org