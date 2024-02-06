Underground vault fire shuts down 3rd and Mission intersection in San Francisco SoMa

A fire in an underground utility vault was blocking a major intersection in the South of Market district in San Francisco Tuesday.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the intersection of 3rd and Mission Streets was closed as firefighters worked to put out the fire, which was sending up billowing smoke from manhole covers.

Firefighters at the scene of an underground vault fire at 3rd and Mission Streets in San Francisco, Feb. 6, 2024. San Francisco Fire Department

PG&E crews were also at the site and people were being urged to avoid the area, the fire department said.

There was no estimated time for reopening the intersection.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.