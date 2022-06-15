Ukiah police chief under criminal investigation by Sonoma Co. Sheriff; placed on leave

SONOMA COUNTY – Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich has been placed on administrative leave as of Monday, pending an "ongoing criminal investigation" led by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, according to Ukiah Deputy City Manager Shannon Riley.

The city of Ukiah had no further comment because the investigation is both a personnel and criminal matter, they said. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said that it has taken up the investigation due to the "close working relationship" between the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office and the Ukiah Police Department. As such, Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall handed off the investigation to Sonoma County.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says it cannot release any details about the investigation due to its active status, but Waidelich is currently being sued for alleged domestic abuse.

Amanda Carley, Waidelich's former fiance and a former employee of the county probation department, filed suit in 2017 against Waidelich, citing domestic battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Included in her suit are the county probation department and Mendocino County, whom she claims retaliated against her when she reported the alleged abuse by Waidelich.

The court trial is set to begin on Sept. 26.