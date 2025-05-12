Feather Alert issued for man from Pomo tribe last seen in Ukiah

The California Highway Patrol issued a missing person Feather Alert on Sunday for a Pomo man who was last seen in mid-April in Ukiah.

Gregory Frank, 18, was last seen on April 15 at about 10 p.m. at Gibson Street and North Oak Street.

The Feather Alert was issued by the CHP at the request of the Ukiah Police Department.

Frank is described as 6 feet tall, about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and skateboarding style shoes.

He was traveling on foot at the time, CHP said.

Anyone with information about Frank's whereabouts was asked to call 911.