Watch CBS News
Crime

Feather Alert issued for man from Pomo tribe last seen in Ukiah

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now morning edition 5/12/25
PIX Now morning edition 5/12/25 09:59

The California Highway Patrol issued a missing person Feather Alert on Sunday for a Pomo man who was last seen in mid-April in Ukiah.

Gregory Frank, 18, was last seen on April 15 at about 10 p.m. at Gibson Street and North Oak Street.

The Feather Alert was issued by the CHP at the request of the Ukiah Police Department.

Frank is described as 6 feet tall, about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

gregory-frank-feather-alert-missing-051225.jpg
Gregory Frank, a man belonging to the Pomo tribe, was last seen in Ukiah on April 15, 2025. A Feather Alert has been issued. California Highway Patrol

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and skateboarding style shoes. 

He was traveling on foot at the time, CHP said.

Anyone with information about Frank's whereabouts was asked to call 911.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.