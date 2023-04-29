After ugly loss, Warriors superfans look to decisive Game 7

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Sacramento Kings kept their season alive Friday, stunning the Warriors with a 118-99 win at Chase Center. After the game, some Kings fans shouted "light The Beam!" on Warriors ground.

"We got dynasties baby! We got rangs baby!" Golden State superfan "Bleacher Dave" responded.

Bleacher Dave, who is from Oakland, wasn't intimidated by a group of Kings fans after the loss.

He has been going to Warriors games for 50 years and said one ugly loss isn't going to offset his passion and confidence in his team.

"We still have one more game so here's what it comes down to ... This whole series has been posed (as) the experience of the Warriors would be dominant over the inexperience of the Kings. I didn't really believe that because the Kings are an extremely talented team."

This is the first elimination game the Kings have won in 20 years.

"They don't know nothing about what it takes. We've seen all this before," Bleacher Dave told a cluster of Kings fans.

He knows the Warriors have the grit to overcome their struggles on the road.

"This came today in the mail," he said, showing KPIX his championship ring. "I know Kings fans don't know about championships."

With less than four minutes on the clock, some Warriors fans started to leave Chase Center on Friday night.

"We're saving our energy for Round 2, Game 1 hopefully," said Max Stein of Davis.

"Tragic," echoed Evelyn Quevedo, also from Davis.

Even before the game, a few courtside fans were feeling a little nervous about the high-stakes game.

"We looked really good the last three games but, if you've been paying attention to the season, we've really kind of dropped the ball right when things seem good," said Jeremy Gundel of Menlo Park. "So I got like 25 percent of me that's ready for a disaster."

That's one way to describe Friday's performance.

You can count on Bleacher Dave at Game 7 in Sacramento Sunday.

"Wearing all my Warriors gear, because I'm going to bring hell to rain on The Beam. We're going to shut The Beam down, unplug the batteries out, ya'll are done! You don't know nothing about these rangs," he said.