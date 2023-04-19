UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland employees stage 1-day strike

Thousands of employees at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital's East bay locations took to the picket lines Wednesday for a 24-hour strike over ongoing contract negotiations that have come to an impasse.

The strike, which is taking place at the Oakland hospital and a clinic in Walnut Creek, was authorized by the roughly 1,200 members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) and involves three separate contracts that all expired last year.

"We serve families that deserve to have care in their community," said hospital social worker Ruth Crowe. "At the bargaining table, we talk about how our community-based programs are shrinking, but management is in denial. Our programs and services are under attack, and UCSF will continue to diminish what we can provide unless we stand together and fight."

Union officials say the hospital has refused to protect jobs and medical services in the East Bay and that since it became affiliated with UCSF Health in 2014, it has closed the Children's Hospital Research Institute, moved the Sleep Lab and speech therapy services from Walnut Creek, moved most cardiac procedures to San Francisco, cut staffing in half for early intervention mental health services and failed to address staffing shortages.

NUHW represents licensed vocational nurses, medical technicians, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, speech therapists, housekeepers, food service workers, office workers, psychologists, social workers, occupational therapists and nursing assistants.

Hospital officials dispute the union's claims and said they have increased the number of NUHW-represented employees in Oakland, offered a pay hike of at least 13 percent over three years and are spending $1.5 billion in modernization projects, including construction of a new building to house juvenile mental health beds.

The hospital has also agreed "to the extent we are able under California state law" to a union request for job security enhancements if it fully merges with UCSF, among other things.

"We're disappointed the union rejected our final offer late Sunday night and is choosing to engage in a costly and disruptive strike," according to a statement from hospital officials. "The union's claims about our commitment to Oakland and the East Bay are simply not true."

UCSF officials said they have brought in some replacement staff for the one-day strike, rescheduled some appointments and expect normal operations to resume Thursday morning. While all outpatient services are closed, the emergency department will stay open.

In addition to the NUHW workers, more than 800 nurses and other workers represented by the California Nurses Association and the Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union are also on the picket lines after authorizing a one-day sympathy strike.

Employees represented by the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 39 are also participating.