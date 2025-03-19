UC Berkeley faculty, supporters rally against Trump administration threats

Faculty, students and supporters at the University of California, Berkeley rallied on campus Wednesday to protest the Trump administration's actions and threats regarding college protests and curriculum.

The rally began around 12:30 p.m. at Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus. Organizers said it was in response to what they called unlawful threats from the administration and the U.S. Department of Justice, which has in recent days targeted pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses.

Hundreds of UC Berkeley professors, joined by staff and students, are protesting attacks against education. Two Jewish professors spoke back to back, supporting Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil's freedom. pic.twitter.com/96ISdCeIIZ — Cihan Tugal (@CihanTugal) March 19, 2025

On March 8, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained activist Mahmoud Khalil who helped lead Columbia University's student encampment protests last year, which spread to other universities including UC Berkeley. Khalil's attorney said officials told them his green card was being revoked; he was being held at a federal detention facility in Louisiana.

Among the flurry of executive orders after his inauguration, President Trump called for aggressive action to fight antisemitism on college campuses, promising to prosecute offenders and revoke visas for international students found to be "Hamas sympathizers."

UC Berkeley is among 60 universities under federal investigation for alleged antisemitic discrimination stemming from campus protests against Israel's war in Gaza following the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terror attacks. A letter from the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights to the schools said they would face enforcement actions under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act "to protect Jewish students on campus, including uninterrupted access to campus facilities and educational opportunities."

Mr. Trump has also threatened to withhold funding from universities over programs fostering diversity, equity and inclusion, and any curriculum it believes teaches critical race theory (CRT), an academic and legal framework based on the notion that racism is embedded in the nation's systems. Conservatives use CRT as a catch-all for subjects they don't want to be taught in the classroom.

"We reject efforts by government officials to harass, deport, and silence members of our community, as well as to dictate our curricula and policies," said a statement from Wednesday's protest organizers. "We rally to defend our right to think freely, to disagree constructively, and to teach, learn, and conduct research without censorship, loyalty tests, or threats."

Also on Wednesday, the University of California announced it would implement a hiring freeze and other cost-saving measures throughout its 10-campus system because of the uncertainty of federal funding in the wake of executive orders and proposed policy changes by the Trump administration.