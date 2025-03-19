University of California announces systemwide hiring freeze as funding cuts loom

California lawmakers approve 2024-25 state budget California lawmakers approve 2024-25 state budget 00:28

The University of California announced that it would implement a hiring freeze and other cost-saving measures throughout the 10-campus system, amid potential cuts to funding.

University president Dr. Michael Drake said Wednesday the system is facing uncertainty regarding federal funding in the wake of executive orders and proposed policy changes by the Trump administration. In addition, the upcoming California state budget is calling for what he described as a "substantial" cut to the UC budget.

In January, Gov. Gavin Newsom released a budget proposal that would reduce funding to the UC by $271 million, according to Drake.

"As one of the most innovative, research-focused public institutions in the nation, these proposed changes would have a particularly profound impact on the University of California," Drake said in a letter to the university community. "As we face funding reductions at both the state and federal levels, the Chancellors and I are preparing for significant financial challenges ahead."

To conserve funds, Drake said a hiring freeze will be implemented throughout the system. Drake has also directed all university locations and the Office of the President to prepare financial strategies and workforce management plans that would address potential shortfalls.

The university will also implement other cost-saving measures, including delaying maintenance and reducing business travel. Drake said the plans would vary by location.

"I recognize this is a time of great uncertainty for many in our UC community and in higher education across the country. Throughout our history as an institution and as a nation, we have weathered struggles and found new ways to show up for the people we serve," Drake said.