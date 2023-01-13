Two-story Petaluma apartment complex engulfed by flames; Residents flee to safety



PETALUMA -- A massive fireball consumed five vehicles and engulfed a two-story Petaluma apartment complex in flames late Thursday night.

Officials said crews responded to reports of fire at the complex in 100 block of Graylawn Ave. at around 11:36 p.m.

Arriving within three minutes, the crews found a two-story apartment complex with heavy fire coming from the first-floor covered parking area. There was a total of five vehicles on fire, which extended to the exterior of the building and the 2nd floor apartments.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, evacuate exposed 2nd floor apartments and search for anyone trapped inside. Fortunately, 15 residents were able to flee the flames.

A Sonoma County fire investigator was on scene, attempting to determine the cause of the fire. The complex has been red tagged as uninhabitable.