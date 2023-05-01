Twitter users report widespread outages using the desktop application

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thousands of Twitter users reported being locked out of their accounts while using the desktop application Monday.

The website Downdetector indicated more than 4,000 people reporting a Twitter outage as of 1 p.m. Most of the affected users appear to be using the desktop version of the application.

Anyone else having trouble logging in to Twitter from their desktop? — Adam Wylde (@AdamWylde) May 1, 2023

We have been logged off of Twitter on desktop and can no longer log back in. This appears to be a widespread issue. You can find us on our other platforms at https://t.co/gXM1autTcS — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 1, 2023

Can no longer log in to Twitter via Chrome on my phone. Enter password, remain logged out. I see now I'm logged in on a PC, am not the only one having that issue - some also having problems accessing via other devices.



...anything else wrong with this hellsite today? 🥴 — Kerry Allen 凯丽 (@kerrya11en) May 1, 2023

I just got logged out of twitter (again on desktop) and had to try to log in 9 times.



Elmo broke this freaking site. Log in, booted back to logged out. 9...times before it took. — R.R. Virdi - BUY | THE FIRST BINDING | (@rrvirdi) May 1, 2023

Anybody else have Twitter desktop refuse to let them log in? Phone is fine — Nancy Rommelmann (@NancyRomm) May 1, 2023

In addition to the Twitter desktop application, Twitter's social media dashboard application TweetDeck also appears to be affected.

There was no immediate word from the @TwitterSupport account about why users are not able to log in to their accounts on the desktop.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.