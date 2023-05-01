Twitter users report widespread outages using the desktop application
SAN FRANCISCO -- Thousands of Twitter users reported being locked out of their accounts while using the desktop application Monday.
The website Downdetector indicated more than 4,000 people reporting a Twitter outage as of 1 p.m. Most of the affected users appear to be using the desktop version of the application.
In addition to the Twitter desktop application, Twitter's social media dashboard application TweetDeck also appears to be affected.
There was no immediate word from the @TwitterSupport account about why users are not able to log in to their accounts on the desktop.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.