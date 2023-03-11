Watch CBS News
'Soul crushing;' Huge tree topples onto Trocadero Clubhouse in San Francisco's Stern Grove

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- An 85-foot eucalyptus tree toppled onto the historic Trocadero Clubhouse in San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Grove early Saturday morning, severely damaging the landmark building, the city's Recreation and Park Department announced.

In a press statement, the department said rangers responding to an alarm at the Trocadero Clubhouse at 5:30 a.m. found the building's roof partially crushed and the interior flooded with water from the damaged sprinkler system. The building, a popular site for events with a colorful history, was subsequently red-tagged. 

trocside.jpg
SF Recreation and Park Department

"This is soul crushing. The Trocadero and Stern Grove are San Francisco treasures," said San Francisco Recreation and Park General manager Phil Ginsburg in a prepared statement. It will take political leadership, resources and community resolve to put the Trocadero back together again."

The Trocadero was designated as a San Francisco landmark last year by the Board of Supervisors. It was built in 1892 and according to the Rec and Parks department, "boasts a colorful history as a roadhouse at the turn of the 20th century, when it offered dancing and gambling at roulette tables." It is believed to be the city's last intact example of a 19th century roadhouse. 

trocroof.jpg
SF Recreation and Park Department

Most of Stern Grove has been closed to the public after a series of winter storms, which toppled or weakened trees in the park.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 11:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

