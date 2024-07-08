Trio arrested on multiple charges after chase from Fort Bragg to Mendocino

Two men and a teen were arrested after a brief chase from Fort Bragg to Mendocino last week that ended with a crash, a foot chase and an hours-long search by law enforcement officers.

The chaotic series of events started at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in Fort Bragg's Pomo Bluffs Park when officers contacted the trio, who were together in a car, and initiated a DUI investigation, according to police officials.

The driver, Nathan Hoaglin, 21, then allegedly took off, drove south onto U.S. Highway 1 until exiting in Mendocino, where he crashed into a traffic device on the Jack Peters Creek Bridge, and then into an oncoming vehicle, police said in a news release Saturday.

The three allegedly jumped off the bridge to avoid capture and fled into town.

"Deputies from Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, already in the area to assist in the pursuit, searched Mendocino for the rest of the night," according to police officials.

Hoaglin was eventually found on the 45000 block of Main Street and the two other suspects, 19-year-old Diego Ceja Sandoval, of Ukiah, and a 16-year-old boy whose name wasn't released because of his age, were also arrested in town some time later.

During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found a loaded unregistered handgun with a high-capacity magazine, according to police.

No one was hurt in the crash or during the arrests, but the suspects did suffer minor injuries when they jumped off the bridge.

Hoaglin, who is allegedly wanted out of Santa Rosa on an attempted homicide warrant with a gang enhancement, was booked into Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of several crimes, including evading police, child endangerment and being a felon in passion of a firearm, among other crimes.

He is being held on a $1.03 million bond.

Sandoval, who is being held on a $15,000 bond, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded gun in public, conspiracy and resisting arrest, all of which the 16-year-old, in addition to public intoxication, is also suspected off, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. De Leon of the Fort Bragg Police Department at (707) 961-2800, extension 214.

