A timeline of the San Jose State women's volleyball season marked by repeated forfeits

A look at key dates before and during the San Jose State women's volleyball season. The Spartans are 14-6, plus six wins via forfeit by four schools in Mountain West Conference regular-season play. Some players cited fairness in women's sports as a reason for not playing, with plaintiffs in a lawsuit earlier this year asserting there is a transgender player on the San Jose State team.

Second-seeded San Jose State had been scheduled to play in Friday's semifinals at the Mountain West Tournament against No. 6 seed Boise State, which announced hours after its win Wednesday over No. 3 Utah State that it would withdraw from the event in Las Vegas and forfeit the match even with an NCAA Tournament berth potentially at stake.

Now, San Jose State moves automatically into Saturday's championship match against either top-seeded Colorado State or No. 5 seed San Diego State, both of which faced the Spartans this season.