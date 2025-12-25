Tornado warning issued in Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning in Santa Cruz County on Thursday afternoon.

The warning was issued at 12:19 p.m. and was in effect until 1:00 p.m. because of a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado that was located about 7 miles south of Santa Cruz and moving northward.

At 12:40 p.m., the Weather Service said the thunderstorm was located over Scotts Valley, about six miles northeast of Santa Cruz and moving north at 35 mph.

The areas included in the warning were: Santa Cruz, Capitola, Soquel, Scotts Valley, Aptos, Felton, Live Oak, Ben Lomond, Rio Del Mar, Boulder Creek, Corralitos, and surrounding communities.

Residents were urged to move to interior rooms on the lowest floor of sturdy buildings away from windows. If outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, seek substantial shelter immediately.

Tornado Warning including Santa Cruz CA, Scotts Valley CA and Capitola CA until 1:00 PM PST pic.twitter.com/0ViC6CSYT4 — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) December 25, 2025

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.